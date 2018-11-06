Conley hauled in one pass for 23 yards on two targets Sunday against the Browns.

Conley played the majority of offensive snaps (54 percent) in Sunday's contest, but it once again didn't mean that he would produce. With Sammy Watkins dealing with a foot flare-up, there's a chance that Conley's spot in the pecking order could bump up a spot next week.

