Conley is expected to be a fixture in both two- and three-receiver formations Sunday against the Raiders with the Chiefs ruling out Sammy Watkins (foot) for the contest, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

With his foot injury still hindering him coming out of a Week 12 bye, Watkins will essentially sit out a third game in a row, as he only managed to play five snaps in the 54-51 loss to the Rams on Nov. 19. Watkins' limitations in that contest facilitated Conley's coming-out party, with the 26-year-old parlaying an elevated snap count into seven receptions for 74 yards and two scores on eight targets. The shootout nature of that contest resulted in big numbers from multiple skill-position players on both squads, so expect Conley's statistical output to be more muted in Week 13 with the Chiefs taking on a 2-9 Raiders squad that enters the game as double-digit home underdogs. Conley should still draw favorable matchups on most of the routes he runs against Oakland's porous secondary, but his overall volume may suffer if the Chiefs get out to an early lead that prompts them to favor a run-heavy game script.