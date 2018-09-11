Chiefs' Chris Conley: Snags one pass in opener
Conley caught his only target for 15 yards in Week 1 against the Chargers.
Although Conley played 35 snaps during Sunday's contest, he wasn't heavily involved in the game plan. That will likely remain the case this season with Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Sammy Watkins and Kareem Hunt all vying for looks in the passing game.
