Conley hauled in both of his targets for 46 yards in Friday's 27-17 preseason loss to the 49ers. He also had an 83-yard touchdown nullified by his own offensive pass interference penalty.

The 2015 third-rounder was solid while hauling in 44 receptions for 530 yards last season, an effort that has raised expectations heading into the current campaign. Conley also figures in for a considerable boost in targets with the departure of Jeremy Maclin, and he got his quest for a breakout 2017 off to a strong start Friday. The 24-year-old bounced back from sabotaging his own scoring play by bringing in a 29-yard pass down the left side from quarterback Tyler Bray two plays later, and he subsequently added a 17-yard reception. Conley will look to parlay his big-play upside into even better production against the Bengals in the Chiefs' second preseason game.