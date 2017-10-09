Chiefs' Chris Conley: Suffers ruptured Achilles
Conley left Sunday's win over Houston in the fourth quarter with a ruptured Achilles, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.
Conley had three receptions for 46 yards before departing for what will be a season-ending injury.
