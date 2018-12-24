Conley hauled in three of his five targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 38-31 loss to the Seahawks.

Conley hauled in two big passes in the first half -- they were 18 and 23 yards respectively -- though he fumbled the latter, ending a scoring threat for the Chiefs. While he remains the second wide receiver on the depth chart with Sammy Watkins (foot) sidelined, Conley has had to fight for targets with the likes of Damien Williams, Travis Kelce, and Tyreek Hill. As a result, he has failed to surpass five targets in each of the past three games and cannot be counted on for a consistent role in the offense. However, he still possesses plenty of upside so long as Sammy Watkins cannot take the field, thanks to having Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback.