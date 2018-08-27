Chiefs' Chris Conley: Works as No. 3 receiver
Conley started Saturday's preseason game against Chicago and caught each of his three targets for 22 yards.
The Chiefs opened in a three-wide formation with Conley, Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins on the field. Meanwhile, fellow wideout Demarcus Robinson played into the fourth quarter, providing a strong hint that Conley has the No. 3 WR job locked down. Of course, the role doesn't figure to come with many targets in an offense featuring Hill, Watkins, Travis Kelce and Kareem Hunt.
