Jones isn't participating in voluntary offseason workouts, Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports.

Jones is entering the final season of his rookie contract after breaking out for 15.5 sacks in 2018. He spent the past three seasons at defensive end in a 3-4 scheme, but his 310-pound frame should fit just fine at defensive tackle in a 4-3 alignment under new coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. The Chiefs reportedly were discussing an extension with Jones back in March, so they should be able to work things out before Week 1. If not, he'll be a prime candidate for the franchise tag next offseason.

