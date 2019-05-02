Chiefs' Chris Jones: Absent from team activities
Jones isn't participating in voluntary offseason workouts, Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports.
Jones is entering the final season of his rookie contract after breaking out for 15.5 sacks in 2018. He spent the past three seasons at defensive end in a 3-4 scheme, but his 310-pound frame should fit just fine at defensive tackle in a 4-3 alignment under new coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. The Chiefs reportedly were discussing an extension with Jones back in March, so they should be able to work things out before Week 1. If not, he'll be a prime candidate for the franchise tag next offseason.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says he's rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...
-
Draft: Winners and Losers
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer take you through winners and losers...