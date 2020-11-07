The Chiefs activated Jones from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Jones was placed on the COVID-19 list Thursday, but he's tested negative and cleared the necessary protocols in order to return to team facilities. The 26-year-old practiced Friday, and now he'll officially be ready for Sunday's game versus the Panthers. The 26-year-old defensive tackle has 4.5 sacks and 22 quarterback pressures through seven games, and he has a solid opportunity to add to his totals this week, as Teddy Bridgewater has been sacked on 5.9 percent of dropbacks this year.