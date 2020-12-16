site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: chiefs-chris-jones-adds-another-sack | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Chiefs' Chris Jones: Adds another sack
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Jones had four tackles (all solo), one sack and one pass defensed during Sunday's 33-27 win over the Dolphins.
The 26-year-old played 71 percent of the defensive snaps and recorded his first sack since Week 9. Jones has 35 tackles (22 solo), 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles through 12 games in 2020.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read