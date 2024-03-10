Jones and the Chiefs agreed on a five-year contract that includes $95 million guaranteed Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It's a historic deal that gives the veteran the highest average annual salary ever for a defensive tackle. After a 2023 campaign where Jones sat out the first game of the year while still negotiating a contract, the two sides have removed any drama on his status, with the team heading into free agency Wednesday. The 29-year-old was once again dominant this past season, recording 30 tackles, including 10.5 sacks, while also deflecting four passes over 16 regular-season contests. Additionally, he added eight tackles, including 0.5 sacks, two pass deflections and a forced fumble over the Chiefs' four postseason contests on their way to becoming the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions in the NFL since the Patriots of the 2004 season. Jones is now under contract until he's 34 years old, and the 2024 campaign will be his ninth in Kansas City.