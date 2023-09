The Chiefs and Jones have agreed to terms on a one-year deal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, while no new years were added to Jones' contract, the defensive lineman is slated to receive multiple incentives that should allow him to earn considerably more money this coming season. Meanwhile, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com relays that Jones is expected to suit up for this Sunday's game against the Jaguars.