Jones tallied 30 tackles (20 solo) and 10.5 sacks during the 2023 regular season.

While Jones was predictably unable to match his 15.5 sacks from a season ago, the veteran remains a nuisance as a pass rusher or opposing offensive linemen, tallying nine or more sacks for the fifth time in the last six years. His tackle totals were down in 2023, and he indeed graded out poorly on that front, but he's still an elite presence from the interior and frequently required double teams from the opposition, freeing up his teammates. Jones will hit free agency this offseason if he and the Chiefs can't come to an agreement on an extension before then.