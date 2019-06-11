Chiefs' Chris Jones: Begins holdout
Jones is not expected to be at minicamp this week while he seeks out a new contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Jones was absent for the voluntary workouts earlier this spring, but his absence from the team's mandatory minicamp shows that the defensive tackle is officially holding out. Jones is entering the final season of his rookie contract and is coming off a stellar 2018 campaign where he recorded 15.5 sacks.
