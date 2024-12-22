Jones (strained calf) is a big question mark for Wednesday's game against the Steelers, Jay Glazer reported on Fox NFL Sunday.
Glazer emphasized that the short turnaround is a big factor in the Chiefs' deliberations, and that Jones would be far more likely to play if the game were held next Sunday.
