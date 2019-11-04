Chiefs' Chris Jones: Brings down Cousins in return
Jones recorded three tackles (two solo) and a sack during Sunday's 26-23 win over the Vikings.
After missing the last three contests due to a groin injury, Jones immediately made an impact in his return and managed to reach the quarterback versus Minnesota. Coming off a 15.5-sack campaign in 2018, the 25-year-old now has three sacks through six games.
