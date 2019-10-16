Jones (groin) is ruled out for Thursday's tilt against the Broncos.

Jones' absence doesn't come as much of a surprise, considering that he's expected to miss multiple contests due to a groin injury sustained Week 5. The Broncos' offense stands to benefit from Jones' lack of availability, given that neither of Khalen Saunders or Terrell McClain posses' similar abilities to create interior pressure.

