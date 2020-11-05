Jones' placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday was the result of a close contact through tracing rather than a positive test by the defensive lineman, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Kansas City shut down its team facility and held a remote practice Thursday after a staff member tested positive earlier in the day. It's unclear if that staff member or another infected person was in close contact with Jones, but regardless, he won't be eligible to rejoin the team for at least five days in accordance with the NFL's rules for players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Jones won't be able to play in Sunday's game against the Panthers.