Chiefs' Chris Jones: Continues sack streak
Jones had three tackles (two solo) and 2.5 sacks in Thursday's 29-28 loss to the Chargers.
Jones has extended his sack streak to 10 games and ranks second in the NFL with 14 sacks -- trailing only Aaron Donald at 16.5 -- though Jones has now played one more game than his competition. The 25-year-old will look to extend his stretch of dominance Week 16 against the evasive Russell Wilson and the Seahawks.
