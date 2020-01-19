Chiefs' Chris Jones: Could play Sunday
Jones (calf) is "trending toward being active" for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Titans, Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports.
Official confirmation of the defensive tackle's status will arrive about 90 minutes before Sunday's 3:05 ET kickoff, but if Jones is able to give it a go, his return would provide the Chiefs' pass rush with a nice boost.
