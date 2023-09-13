Jones is presumed to play Sunday against the Jaguars, according to head coach Andy Reid, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Jones was reinstated to the team Tuesday after working out a new, incentive-laden one-year deal with the Chiefs on Monday. Reid noted that he was going to see how Jones looked today, before saying for certain he'd suit up, but it appears the team would prefer not to wait to get their star defensive tackle back on the field. His chances of suiting up Week 2 will likely be more definitive as we get closer to Sunday.