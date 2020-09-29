site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chiefs' Chris Jones: Dealing with groin injury
Jones suffered a groin injury near the end of Monday night's game against the Ravens, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.
The severity of the injury is unclear at this time. Jones will likely be evaluated further in the coming days to determine his availability for Sunday's matchup with New England.
