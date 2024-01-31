Jones was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report due to a quadricep issue.

The Chiefs hadn't indicated that Jones emerged from Sunday's 17-10 win over the Ravens in the AFC Championship Game with an injury, but his status will now warrant monitoring leading up to the Feb. 11 Super Bowl matchup with the 49ers after he popped up on the injury report. It's possible that Jones' listed non-participation was more maintenance-related than the result of any legitimate concern about his health heading into the Super Bowl. After another outstanding regular season, Jones compiled four tackles, two passes defensed, one forced fumble and a half-sack over the Chiefs' first three postseason contests.