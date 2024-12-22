Coach Andy Reid said Jones suffered a strained calf in Saturday's win over the Texans, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.
Jones was injured in the second half against Houston, and now Kansas City is once again on a short week ahead of Wednesday's Christmas Day matchup with the Steelers. Derrick Nnadi and Mike Pennel would be next up for snaps on the interior of the Chiefs' defensive line should Jones need to miss Week 17.
