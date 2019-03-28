Chiefs' Chris Jones: Discussing contract extension
Jones and the Chiefs are discussing a contract extension to keep him in Kansas City before he hits the free agent market in 2020, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.
Jones is coming off of a monster 2018 season that saw him total 15.5 sacks, nearly double the 8.5 he'd recorded over his two seasons prior. The defensive lineman is entering his age 25 season in 2019 and could be a quality player for the Chiefs for several years if he signs an extension. It appears to be early on in the extension talks and it may be a while before a final deal is in place.
