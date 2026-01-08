Jones recorded 29 tackles (15 solo), including 7.0 sacks, and two passes defended across 17 games with Kansas City during the 2025 campaign.

Jones had one of the least productive seasons of his career, as his 29 tackles marked his lowest total since 2021, when he missed three games. However, despite the dip in production, the 2016 second-round pick still managed to lead the team in sacks once again. Jones will look to bounce back and help the Chiefs return to the playoffs during the 2026 campaign.