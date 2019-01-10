Jones closed out 2018 with 40 tackles (35 solo), 15.5 sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles and his first career touchdown in 2018.

Jones was a solid player in his first two seasons with the Chiefs, but he really proved himself worthy of the second-round selection in 2016 during his third year in the league. Although his streak of 11 straight games with a sack ended in Week 17 against the Raiders, Jones has become a name opposing teams need to scheme for. Heading into the final year of his rookie contract, Kansas City will almost assuredly make an attempt to lock him up to a longer deal this offseason.