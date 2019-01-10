Chiefs' Chris Jones: Emerges as force in 2018
Jones closed out 2018 with 40 tackles (35 solo), 15.5 sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles and his first career touchdown in 2018.
Jones was a solid player in his first two seasons with the Chiefs, but he really proved himself worthy of the second-round selection in 2016 during his third year in the league. Although his streak of 11 straight games with a sack ended in Week 17 against the Raiders, Jones has become a name opposing teams need to scheme for. Heading into the final year of his rookie contract, Kansas City will almost assuredly make an attempt to lock him up to a longer deal this offseason.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Updated playoff challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...
-
Kingsbury boosts Cardinals in Fantasy
Former quarterback Kliff Kingsbury went from fired college coach to head man for the Cardinals....
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the divisional round...
-
Packers future with Matt LaFleur
Matt LaFleur's lone season calling plays in Tennessee didn't show much in the way in consistency,...
-
Recapping wild-card weekend
Jamey Eisenberg looks at all four games from wild-card weekend to see who improved -- or hurt...