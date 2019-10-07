Jones was knocked out of Sunday's game against the Colts by a groin injury.

This is a major loss for the Chiefs, who already lost Sammy Watkins (hamstring), Anthony Hitchens (groin) and Xavier Williams (ankle) to injury in this game. Jones can be considered questionable for Kansas City's Week 6 game against Houston.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories