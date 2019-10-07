Jones (groin) is considered week-to-week after undergoing an MRI on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

An exact timetable for Jones' recovery remains undisclosed, but it appears as though he's trending towards sitting out Week 6 against the Texans. Expect Khalen Saunders and Xavier Williams (ankle) to see increased defensive snaps as long as Jones is forced to remain sidelined. The 25-year-old's absence will be a notable blow for the Chiefs' defense.

