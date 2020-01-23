Chiefs' Chris Jones: Expects more snaps in Super Bowl
Jones (calf) said Thursday that he believes he'll be able to play every defensive snap during the Super Bowl on Feb. 2, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Jones is nursing a calf injury that held him to 42 percent of defensive snaps during Sunday's AFC Championship Game, and he was limited in Wednesday's practice, so the defensive tackle's expectation of an every-down role may be a tad optimistic. Fortunately, Jones will have the benefit of a full week and a half to improve his health ahead of the Super Bowl, when he'll tasked with bolstering the Chiefs' pass rush versus a 49ers O-line that only allowed a combined three sacks during the team's previous two playoff matches, against Green Bay and Minnesota.
