Jones recorded four tackles (two solo), including 2.0 sacks, and a pass breakup in Sunday's 35-12 win over the Jets.

The 32-year-old defensive lineman had gotten off to a slow start to begin the 2026 season, his 11th in the league. Prior to Sunday, he'd recorded just 0.5 sacks across the first seven games, so his 2.0 sacks were his first full ones of the campaign. Jones is now up to 17 tackles (eight solo), including 2.5 sacks, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery on 72 percent of the defensive snaps.