Chiefs' Chris Jones: Full speed ahead
Jones (calf) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Jones worked as a limited participant in practice last week, but James Palmer of NFL Network relayed that the defensive tackle may be able to play every defensive snap in Super Bowl 54. The 25-year-old's full participation in practice certainly confirms such optimism, so barring a setback, Jones should be an every-down participant Sunday versus the 49ers. He stacked up 36 tackles and nine sacks over 13 regular-season games this year.
