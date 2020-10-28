Jones was a limited practice participant Wednesday with a groin injury, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
The 26-year-old sat out Week 4 with the groin issue but played in each of the past three contests, though he apparently aggravated the injury Sunday against the Broncos as he played a season-low 52 percent of defensive snaps. The fact Jones is still practicing in some capacity is a good sign, but he may need to progress to full participation by the end of the week to avoid an injury designation this weekend.