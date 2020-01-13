Chiefs' Chris Jones: Iffy for AFC Championship Game
Coach Andy Reid indicated Monday that Jones (calf) wasn't close to playing against the Texans on Sunday, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports. "He couldn't push off," Reid said of Jones.
With that in mind, the defensive tackle's status for this coming Sunday's AFC Championship Game is cloudy. Jones led the Chiefs with nine sacks in 13 regular-season contests this season, and if he remains out versus the Titans this weekend, the team will continue to turn to Derrick Nnadi and Khalen Saunders to fill in along the team's interior line.
