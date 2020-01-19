Chiefs' Chris Jones: Iffy for Sunday's game
Though Jones is in line to test out his injured calf during pre-game warmup, NFL Network's James Palmer indicates that there's but there's "not a lot of optimism" the defensive tackle will be available for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Titans.
Jones, who logged a team-high nine sacks this past season, was unable to suit up for last weekend's Divisional Round win over the Texans and it doesn't look like he'll make it back this Sunday. If he remains sidelined, Derrick Nnadi and Khalen Saunders will continue to see added work along the Chiefs' interior line versus Tennessee.
