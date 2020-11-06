Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that he expects Jones (reserve/COVID-19 list) to play in Sunday's game against the Panthers, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

Jones was placed on the list Thursday after he was determined to have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, but the defensive lineman apparently cleared all COVID-19-related protocols in quick fashion. The 26-year-old was back at practice Friday, an indication that the Chiefs fully intend on having him in the lineup this weekend. Expect the team to formally activate him from the list Friday or Saturday.