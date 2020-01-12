Jones (calf) is inactive for Sunday's playoff game against the Texans, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Jones is nursing a calf injury sustained during Thursday's practice, the severity of which will cause him to sit out Sunday's key playoff contest against Houston. In the star defensive tackle's stead, Khalen Saunders is in line to handle an expanded role. Jones will work to get healthy in time for next Sunday's AFC Championship Game, should the Chiefs advance.