Chiefs' Chris Jones: Injures knee Saturday
Jones is questionable to return to Saturday's wild-card game against the Titans with a knee injury.
Jones limped off the field with the assistance of trainers early in the third quarter. Jarvis Jenkins is likely to step in at defensive end in Jones' absence, since Rakeem Nunez-Roches (ankle) is inactive Saturday.
More News
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...