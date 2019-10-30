Jones (groin) was listed as a limited participant for Wednesday's practice.

Jones has missed the last three games with the injury, and Wednesday was the first time he logged a limited practice session in that span. Although it's a good sign for his recovery, Jones is still in danger of missing Sunday against the Vikings. If he can't go again, Khalen Saunders and Mike Pennel would be in line for more snaps.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories