Jones matched a career-best mark with 15.5 sacks in 2022 and notched a career-high 44 tackles to boot, though the recent addition of an extra regular-season game didn't hurt. Jones stayed on the field for every game for the first time since 2018 and produced enough for the Chiefs to look into an extension with the seventh-year defensive tackle, who will enter 2023 on the final year of his four-year deal.