Jones registered three tackles (two solo) with a sack during Kansas City's 23-20 win against the Jets on Sunday.

Jones has now logged at least one sack in all three games he's played in this year bringing his total to 3.5, the most of anyone on the team. The 29-year-old has had a hot start to the season after sitting out the first game due to a contract dispute and will look to continue to produce versus the Vikings next week.