Chiefs' Chris Jones: Misses practice with groin injury
Jones sat out Wednesday's practice with a groin injury.
Jones seemingly injured his groin during Sunday's contest against the Steelers. though it doesn't appear to be serious, as Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star categorized it as a "slight groin strain". Jarvis Jenkins would be in line to see more work if Jones misses any time, however.
More News
-
Chiefs' Chris Jones: Sticks to diet regimen, sheds 25 pounds•
-
Chiefs' Chris Jones: Out 8-to-10 weeks with torn MCL•
-
Chiefs' Chris Jones: Injures knee Saturday•
-
Chiefs' Chris Jones: Brings down QB on Saturday•
-
Chiefs' Chris Jones: Posts special Week 2 performance•
-
Chiefs' Chris Jones: Will play Friday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Hogan
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
With Carson Wentz back, Nelson Agholor is going to keep his hot start up, Jamey Eisenberg...