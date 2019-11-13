Jones racked up seven tackles (four solo), two sacks and a forced fumble in Sunday's loss to the Titans.

Jones got the game started with a huge strip-sack of Ryan Tannehill on the first drive of the game, leading to a field goal to put the Chiefs up 10-0. However, the 25-year-old had a third of his season tackles in Sunday's game, as he's accumulated just 21 tackles this season. He'll get a chance to grab a sack in his third consecutive game when he and the Chiefs take on Philip Rivers and the Chargers for Week 11.