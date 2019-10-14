Jones (groin) was listed as a non-participant in Monday's practice estimate.

Jones underwent an MRI following his injury in Week 5, and he was initially expected to miss more than one game. He sat out this past Sunday's contest against the Texans, so it's unlikely he's healthy in time for Thursday's game against the Broncos.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories