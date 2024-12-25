Jones (calf) is inactive for Wednesday's Week 17 contest against the Steelers.
As expected, Jones is going to sit out the Christmas Day clash due to a strained calf. It will be his first absence of the campaign and just the second regular-season game he's missed over the past three years. With Jones out Wednesday, Mike Pennel is likely slated for more snaps on defense.
