Jones won't be activated from the reserve/did not report list prior to Thursday's season opener versus the Lions, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Though he's under contract for $19.5 million in 2023 in the final year of the four-year, $80 million extension he inked in July 2020, Jones will continue his holdout into the regular season as he seeks a new deal. Jones suggested in a social media post in August that he's willing to forfeit game checks through Week 8 if he's unable to strike agreement on a new contract, though both he and the Chiefs would ideally find common ground on an extension before then. The lack of a new deal apparently hasn't soured Jones' relationship with the organization; Palmer notes Jones is expected to attend Thursday's game in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium.