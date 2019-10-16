Chiefs' Chris Jones: Not practicing Tuesday
Jones (groin) didn't participate at Tuesday's practice, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Jones isn't expected to suit up Thursday, so his absence doesn't Tuesday doesn't come as much of a surprise. The 25-year-old is expected to miss at least a few games after suffering the groin injury in Week 5. Khalen Saunders and Terrell McClain should both continue to see increased snaps in his place.
