Jones (calf) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Jones missed the divisional-round win over the Texans, and coach Andy Reid said the defensive tackle wasn't close to playing, according to Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. The 25-year-old is on the wrong track again, so getting on the field for Thursday's practice will be crucial for his chances of suiting up Sunday versus the Titans.

