Jones, who remains "far apart" on a new contract extension, did not report to the team's training camp Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jones will be fined $50,000 for every training camp day missed, but based on Schefter's report, it doesn't sound as if the multi-time Pro Bowler will be returning to practice anytime soon. The 29-year-old enters the final year of his extension signed back in 2020 and is set to count over $28 million against the cap on his current deal. An extension could be beneficial for both sides, as the Chiefs would likely open up marginal cap space this season while pushing some of the massive cap hit into future years.