Jones registered three tackles and one sack during Sunday's victory over Chicago.

Even though it's taken him 12 games to get halfway to last year's career-high 15.5 sacks, Jones' eight total sacks still ranks top-five amongst interior defensive linemen in 2019. Not to mention, the fourth-year defensive tackle has remained an extremely important asset to the Chiefs defense all season. Jones will look to finish the regular season strong during Sunday's season finale against the Chargers' weak offensive line

